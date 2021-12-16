20 years of service for Saffron Walden's Terry Frostick

Town clerk Lisa Cortney said Terry Frostick makes a "sterling effort" every day for Saffron Walden - Credit: Supplied

Terry Frostick is celebrating his 20th year looking after Saffron Walden's market, gardens and Common.

Terry joined Saffron Walden Town Council in November 2001 and has received awards for his work keeping the town's public spaces open.

He reflected on a career of "ups and downs - but mainly ups" as town council operations and market manager.

Terry said: "I drove a bus for many years and got fed up.

"I pulled up outside the district council's office and asked if they had any jobs.

"They said they did, and without questioning what it was, I said I would take it.

"I worked there until 1999, and then took on the town council."

Lisa Courtney, town clerk, said: "Terry is a great asset to Saffron Walden as a whole."

Terry led the town's market team to victory in the National Association of British Markets' Team of the Year award in October 2021.