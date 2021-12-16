20 years of service for Saffron Walden's Terry Frostick
- Credit: Supplied
Terry Frostick is celebrating his 20th year looking after Saffron Walden's market, gardens and Common.
Terry joined Saffron Walden Town Council in November 2001 and has received awards for his work keeping the town's public spaces open.
He reflected on a career of "ups and downs - but mainly ups" as town council operations and market manager.
Terry said: "I drove a bus for many years and got fed up.
"I pulled up outside the district council's office and asked if they had any jobs.
"They said they did, and without questioning what it was, I said I would take it.
"I worked there until 1999, and then took on the town council."
Most Read
- 1 Lorry driver taken to hospital after M11 fire
- 2 How Essex plans to fight Covid variant Omicron this December
- 3 Main road between Haverhill and Saffron Walden to shut for eight weeks
- 4 Walden's Christmas windows competition winners are announced
- 5 Saffron Walden Cricket Club groundskeeper claims best pitch award yet again
- 6 Council blocks bid to build in Stansted Airport protection zone
- 7 More jab capacity planned in North Uttlesford as Omicron variant appears
- 8 Brohmon in Stansted is top Indian restaurant in Essex
- 9 'Team effort' needed to stop winter flooding, says Essex Highways
- 10 'Many questions' claim as Uttlesford leader John Lodge announces resignation
Lisa Courtney, town clerk, said: "Terry is a great asset to Saffron Walden as a whole."
Terry led the town's market team to victory in the National Association of British Markets' Team of the Year award in October 2021.