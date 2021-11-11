News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: Walden's two minute silence on Armistice Day 2021

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:38 PM November 11, 2021
The two minute silence on November 11, 2021 in Saffron Walden

The two minute silence on November 11, 2021 in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden observed a two minute silence today (Thursday November 11) to remember those who gave their lives during war.

Councillors including town mayor Richard Porch and Uttlesford District Council chairman Arthur Coote, members of Saffron Walden Royal British Legion and members of the public were at the war memorial on the High Street.

A Remembrance Parade and service will be held on Sunday.


People gathered for Saffron Walden Armistice Day 2021, High Street, Saffron Walden, Essex

Town representatives just prior to 11am at Saffron Walden's war memorial on High Street - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The two minute silence on November 11, 2021 in Saffron Walden

The two minute silence on November 11, 2021 in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The two minute silence on November 11, 2021 in Saffron Walden, Essex

The two minute silence on November 11, 2021 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two poppy wreaths at Saffron Walden war memorial, High Street, Saffron Walden, Essex

The official wreath laying will take place at the Remembrance Parade on Sunday November 14 but two new wreaths had arrived for Armistice Day 2021 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A wooden cross with a poppy is left in remembrance, Saffron Walden, Essex

A wooden cross with a poppy is left in remembrance in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The silhouette of a Tommy on a High Street doorstep in Saffron Walden, Essex

The silhouette of a Tommy on a High Street doorstep in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography


Remembrance Day
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

