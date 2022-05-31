News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Mermaids help to open 'Beach' in Saffron Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM May 31, 2022
Updated: 10:57 AM May 31, 2022
Saffron Walden Town Council’s man-made beach on The Common has opened in Saffron Walden.

Town mayor James de Vries declared the beach open, with the help of a pod of mermaids from Pure Rhythm School of Performing Arts, and council staff.

The beach will be open daily from 9am to 5pm until Sunday, June 5.

It's part of the fun to celebrate HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Free circus show

Santus Circus - Le Cirque De France is also in town, with their Big Top on The Common until June 5.

Circus ringmaster the Audacious Mr Astley will be running a free performance on The Common on Thursday, June 2 at 8pm.

The event has been funded by the town council. Tickets are free of charge from the Tourist Information Centre or on the door on the night subject to availability.

The circus company is helping with Jubilee celebrations by providing an extra tent for the town's own events.

Right Royal Trail competition

Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID) is running a Jubilee Right Royal Trail competition until June 12.

Find Royal crowns with pictures or letters inside on the Right Royal Trail around Saffron Walden, to enter the prize draw.

Participants can also try to complete the secret words with the letters that have been found.

See @lovesaffronwaldenessex on Facebook or Instagram.


Saffron Walden events for the Platinum Jubilee

Thursday, June 2

11am to 1pm: Climb the tower and have a go at ringing the bells at St Mary's Church.

12noon: Free lunch at Cafe Cornell for anyone who would otherwise be alone. Book your place via 07535 609 248.

All day: Santus Circus

Every day until June 12: Right Royal Trail competition

2pm: the Town Crier's Proclamation in Market Square

Mid-afternoon: food, drink and entertainment on The Common

Evening: ‘Dance on The Common’ with The Miss Jones Jazz Band

Evening: The Platinum Jubilee Costume Competition

9.45pm Beacon lighting.


Friday, June 3

Community Together Day on The Common, with free activities

All day: Santus Circus

Saturday, June 4

Jubilee Market on The Common

All day: Santus Circus

Sunday, June 5

10am Service of Thanksgiving for the Platinum Jubilee at St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden. 

Noon onwards: Fairycroft House and Saffron Walden Initiative present the community Big Lunch Picnic on The Common

All day: Santus Circus


