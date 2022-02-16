Cllr George Smith is the new leader of the Uttlesford Conservative group - Credit: Conservative Party

Councillor George Smith has become the new leader of the Uttlesford Conservative group.

Cllr Smith, who represents The Sampfords, replaces Cllr Chris Criscione, for Little Dunmow and Flitch Green, who has stepped down from the role.

Cllr Smith said: "I wish to congratulate Cllr Criscione on the birth of his firstborn."

Cllr Smith's goals include wanting to improve sports facilities, deliver an environmentally sustainable district, and support businesses which provide "jobs for the future".

Cllr Chris Criscione has stepped down as the Uttlesford Conservative group leader - Credit: Chris Criscione

Cllr Criscione will remain a Conservative councillor.

He said: "My family and the success of the Conservative group has to come first, so whilst it is an incredibly difficult decision to step down, I know it is the right one.

"I never came into politics to be the leader of anything, but rather had always been interested in being a councillor to do my best for my own community."