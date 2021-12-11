Christmas bin collection changes in Uttlesford
- Credit: Uttlesford District Council
Uttlesford District Council has announced changes to the bin collection schedule over the festive season.
During Christmas week – starting on Monday December 20 – all collections will be a day earlier than usual.
For example, if your black-lidded waste bin and brown food waste caddy is usually collected on a Wednesday, it will instead by collected on Tuesday.
There will be no collections in the week of December 28 to 31.
Collections will return to normal for the green-lidded recycling bin and brown food waste caddy from Tuesday January 4, 2022.
If recycling bin gets full before the collection date, UDC has suggested using a cardboard box or a plastic bag but not a black bag, for extra recycling. These can be placed out next to the recycling bin ready for collection.
Collections of black-lidded bin will restart the week starting January 10, 2022.
UDC said the revised schedule is for a number of operational issues, including the limited opportunity for the refuse vehicles to tip waste at the transfer station and to enable the collection crews to take a break.
Christmas bin collection arrangements, opening hours and emergency contacts are online at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/christmas-and-new-year
Information about recycling centre opening times over Christmas and New Year in Essex is online at www.loveessex.org