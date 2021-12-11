News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Local Council

Christmas bin collection changes in Uttlesford

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM December 11, 2021
Archive image showing messages left on Uttlesford bins during the 2020 Covid pandemic

Archive image: Messages of thanks on bins for recycling and waste collection crews - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford District Council has announced changes to the bin collection schedule over the festive season.

During Christmas week – starting on Monday December 20 – all collections will be a day earlier than usual.

For example, if your black-lidded waste bin and brown food waste caddy is usually collected on a Wednesday, it will instead by collected on Tuesday. 

There will be no collections in the week of December 28 to 31.

Collections will return to normal for the green-lidded recycling bin and brown food waste caddy from Tuesday January 4, 2022.

If recycling bin gets full before the collection date, UDC has suggested using a cardboard box or a plastic bag but not a black bag, for extra recycling. These can be placed out next to the recycling bin ready for collection.

Collections of black-lidded bin will restart the week starting January 10, 2022.

UDC said the revised schedule is for a number of operational issues, including the limited opportunity for the refuse vehicles to tip waste at the transfer station and to enable the collection crews to take a break.

Christmas bin collection arrangements, opening hours and emergency contacts are online at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/christmas-and-new-year

Information about recycling centre opening times over Christmas and New Year in Essex is online at www.loveessex.org

