A housing development in an Essex village previously refused at appeal could more than triple in size now a new bid has been launched by developers.

Richstone Procurement Ltd was denied permission to build nine large houses north of Eldridge Close, Clavering, by the planning inspectorate last August.

But a new outline application has been submitted to Uttlesford District Council seeking outline permission for 32 houses.

According to a design and access statement, the inspectorate felt the principle of development of the site was acceptable but said nine houses did not make efficient use of the land.

Several residents have objected to the plans, saying it could result in dangerous traffic and create urban sprawl.

The design and access statement says the site would be connected by foot and cycle paths, and the houses would benefit from electric charging points and increased insulation to create an environmentally conscious scheme.

Uttlesford District Council refused permission for the original scheme when it came before the planning committee in September 2020.

The planning inspectorate then dismissed the subsequent appeal in August 2021.

According to the latest application, outline planning permission is being sought for public open space, sustainable drainage systems, landscaping and associated infrastructure, in addition to the 32 houses.

Since the proposals are for more than 10 houses, they constitute a major application, meaning they are likely to require a vote by the planning committee later this year.