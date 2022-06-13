Breaking

Stansted Airport might be offered £1.4m for their costs over a planning appeal.

The issue is on Uttlesford District Council's agenda on Wednesday (June 15).

In a statement issued tonight (Monday), the council said: “Uttlesford District Council members are to discuss this Wednesday (June 15) a recommendation to offer Stansted Airport Limited a payment of £1.4 million in settlement of their costs incurred in defending their planning appeal.

"The council was ordered to pay the airport’s costs on conclusion of that appeal, and this proposed offer is aiming to resolve that matter.”

The meeting agenda and report is available online: https://uttlesford.moderngov.co.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=159&MId=6010

A further update will follow.