News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Local Council

Breaking

District council could offer Stansted Airport £1.4m

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:46 PM June 13, 2022
A sign on chrome metal: Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Stansted Airport might be offered £1.4m for their costs over a planning appeal.

The issue is on Uttlesford District Council's agenda on Wednesday (June 15).

In a statement issued tonight (Monday), the council said: “Uttlesford District Council members are to discuss this Wednesday (June 15) a recommendation to offer Stansted Airport Limited a payment of £1.4 million in settlement of their costs incurred in defending their planning appeal.

"The council was ordered to pay the airport’s costs on conclusion of that appeal, and this proposed offer is aiming to resolve that matter.”

The meeting agenda and report is available online: https://uttlesford.moderngov.co.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=159&MId=6010

A further update will follow.

Uttlesford District Council
Uttlesford News
Stansted Airport News

Don't Miss

A man in his 20s was stabbed at the Chesterton Recreation Ground, Cambridge (File picture)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing near Cambridge ring road

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Jan Menell who has been awarded a BEM for services to the Uttlesford community

The Queen

Queen's Jubilee Honours for community champions

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Stansted Airport sign

Only one flight cancelled at Stansted during busy half-term week

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
St John's Voices in Cambridge transformed a TikTok famous Louis Theroux rap into an Anglican chant

TikTok | Video

Cambridge college choir goes viral for their take on the Louis Theroux rap

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon