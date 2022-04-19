Gallery

Children taking part in the Easter Egg Hunt at Bridge End Garden, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

There have been a number of events and activities across Uttlesford for Easter, ranging from egg hunts to lunches to a Prayer Walk.

Easter craft workshop

Over 100 children got involved in an Easter crafts workshop, organised by Saffron Walden Town Council.

They decorated Easter baskets and cards in the Garden Room of Jubilee Gardens.

Waitrose and Tesco stores donated Easter eggs for their baskets. Surplus eggs after the event were donated to Uttlesford Foodbank.

There were many creative entries for the colouring competition, judged at the end of the day by Saffron Walden Mayor, Cllr Richard Porch.

The winners were Harriet aged four, Jesse aged eight, and Emmeline aged nine. They will collect their prizes, donated by Waitrose, from the Town Hall, Saffron Walden.

Colette Kerr, Events & Activities Officer at Saffron Walden Town Council, said: "It was a lovely community event with children having creative fun, and mum, dads and many grandparents enjoying the event too.

"I would like to thank our volunteers Councillor Trilby Roberts and students Annabel Rush and Verity Kerr for their time."

Participants at the Easter craft workshop held in the Garden Room, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Having fun making Easter baskets in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Easter craft fun in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Participants at the Easter craft workshop, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Cathy McGonegal, Verity Kerr, Annabel Bush, Colette Kerr and Councillor Trilby Roberts at the Saffron Walden Town Council Easter crafts event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children created Easter cards and baskets at the craft event in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Participants at the Easter craft workshop in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Having fun with Easter craft activities, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Cafe Cornell Easter lunch

At Cafe Cornell in Saffron Walden, a Good Friday lunch was served for free to participants who may have otherwise been alone.

The tables were decorated with tulips and Easter baskets, and participants tucked into a roast dinner, with chocolate brownies and cream for dessert.

The cafe is run by Enterprise East Group in Cornell Court, Saffron Walden.

Samantha McReynolds, Managing Director of Enterprise East Group CIC, said: "The day was a huge success. We had over 70 guests and even the mayor popped by to help serve!

"I would like to thank all of our team who volunteered their time to support this event, they really did make a difference to our community at Easter.”

Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch serves a meal to a participant at Cafe Cornell on Good Friday - Credit: submitted

Over 70 guests had lunch on Good Friday at Cafe Cornell in Saffron Walden - Credit: submitted

Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch with residents at the Good Friday lunch, Cafe Cornell - Credit: submitted

Good Friday lunch at Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden - Credit: submitted

Easter Egg Hunt

Saffron Walden Round Table held an Easter Egg Hunt in Bridge End Garden on Easter Sunday.

It's the first time the event has been held since the 2020 Spring lockdowns.

The sun was out and they had over 400 entries. All profits from this event will go back into the local community and to worthy causes.

Children taking part in the Saffron Walden Round Table Easter Egg Hunt in Bridge End Garden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Children taking part in the Easter Egg Hunt at Bridge End Garden, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Easter fun at the Easter Egg Hunt, Bridge End Garden, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The Easter Egg Hunt, underway at Bridge End Garden, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Family fun at the Saffron Walden Round Table Easter Egg Hunt, Bridge End Garden, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Participants taking part in the Easter Egg Hunt at Bridge End Garden, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Having fun at Bridge End Garden, Saffron Walden during Easter Sunday - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Easter Egg Hunt organisers, Saffron Walden Round Table with their young supporters - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Family fun at Safffon Walden Round Table's Easter Egg Hunt in Bridge End Garden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Easter Egg fun at Bridge End Garden, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Thaxted Morris Men

Thaxted Morris Men performed at Thaxted Churchyard on Easter Monday (April 18), with Devil's Dyke Morris.

Founded in 1911 and the oldest surviving revival side in the country, they will dance at 11am on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2 with Blackmore Morris, again in the Churchyard.

Thaxted Morris Weekend takes place on June 10-12.

Thaxted Morris Men and Devil's Dyke Morris Men performed on Easter Monday in Thaxted - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Thaxted Morris Men's performance on Easter Monday in Thaxted - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Thaxted Morris Men on Easter Monday in Thaxted - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Devil's Dyke Morris Men, who are based North East of Cambridge, performing outside The Swan Hotel, Thaxted on Easter Monday - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Donated coins for the entertainers at Thaxted Churchyard on Easter Monday - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Fun at Thaxted Morris Men's performance on Easter Monday - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The public join in with a dance at Thaxted on Easter Monday - Credit: Celia Bartlett

High Easter egg hunt

At High Easter, 186 people plus extra family walkers took part in this year's Easter Egg Hunt, back after a two-year Covid-rules break.

They hunted 31 clues hidden in residents' gardens by Easter bunny Brian Hockley, assisted by the Easter Chick Josie Gray.

Egg hunters found all the eggs.

Brian and Mary Hockley said they wanted to thank everyone involved.

After the egg hunt, refreshments were served by Janice Green and helpers at the village hall.

It was a bumper year and the first time they have run out of cake!

Rose Parnell made and raffled two Easter goodie baskets. They were won by Stuart Gray and Jennie Coule.

The event raised £594 to help the High Easter Village Hall and High Easter Senior Residents.

The Easter Egg hunt underway in High Easter, Essex - Credit: Helen Neame

Easter eggs were placed in residents' gardens in High Easter for the egg hunt - Credit: Helen Neame

Prayer Walk in Great Dunmow

In Great Dunmow, participants joined a Prayer Walk on Good Friday.

A cross provided by the United Reformed Church was carried by a team of volunteers from St Mary’s Church to the town square, led by Rev'd Tom Warmington.

The Prayer Walk in Great Dunmow - Credit: Rev'd Elsie Bouffler

The procession of about 50 people left St Mary’s church at 10am and walked via the Recreation Ground to The Doctor's Pond, where there was a stop for a short prayer and to enable additional people to join.

The Dunmow Prayer Walk at The Doctor's Pond, Great Dunmow on Good Friday 2022 - Credit: Rev'd Elsie Bouffler

The procession went up Star Lane and another short prayer was held outside Luckin's Wine Store in Market Place, before the group went on to the High Street for a further prayer by the water pump.

The route ended in the town square with a short interfaith service.

By the end, around 70 people were in the congregation representing the three main churches in Dunmow, St Mary’s, Our Lady and St Anne Line and the United Reformed Church.

The Dunmow Prayer Walk had an interfaith service on Easter Friday in Great Dunmow - Credit: Rev'd Elsie Bouffler





Easter egg donations

More than 450 Easter eggs have been donated to support children who spent Easter in hospital.

Greater Anglia's Simon Pope, relief ticket office supervisor and Michael King, relief ticket office clerk, with the donated Easter treats for children in hospital - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia customers donated chocolate at Stansted Airport, Bishop’s Stortford, Sawbridgeworth, Harlow Town, and Cambridge North stations.

Some 255 eggs were donated to the children’s ward at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, and £150 was raised for activity kits with colouring books and pens.

Greater Anglia's Michael King and Simon Pope donate the Easter treats to Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow. - Credit: Greater Anglia

A hamper full of sweet treats was also given to the doctors, nurses and ward staff by the train company’s team.

Michael King, who works as a relief ticket office clerk at Stansted Mountfitchet and Sawbridgeworth stations, set up the scheme.

“I first did this in 2020 and we only had 120 eggs donated then,” he said.

“I didn’t think we’d get anywhere as many as we have. I’m blown away by it.”

Cambridge North commuters donated a further 200 eggs and a bag of soft toys for children at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Denise Vincent, a member of the station’s staff, coordinated the effort.



