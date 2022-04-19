Gallery
Easter events in Saffron Walden, Dunmow, High Easter, Thaxted

There have been a number of events and activities across Uttlesford for Easter, ranging from egg hunts to lunches to a Prayer Walk.
Easter craft workshop
Over 100 children got involved in an Easter crafts workshop, organised by Saffron Walden Town Council.
They decorated Easter baskets and cards in the Garden Room of Jubilee Gardens.
Waitrose and Tesco stores donated Easter eggs for their baskets. Surplus eggs after the event were donated to Uttlesford Foodbank.
There were many creative entries for the colouring competition, judged at the end of the day by Saffron Walden Mayor, Cllr Richard Porch.
The winners were Harriet aged four, Jesse aged eight, and Emmeline aged nine. They will collect their prizes, donated by Waitrose, from the Town Hall, Saffron Walden.
Colette Kerr, Events & Activities Officer at Saffron Walden Town Council, said: "It was a lovely community event with children having creative fun, and mum, dads and many grandparents enjoying the event too.
"I would like to thank our volunteers Councillor Trilby Roberts and students Annabel Rush and Verity Kerr for their time."
Cafe Cornell Easter lunch
At Cafe Cornell in Saffron Walden, a Good Friday lunch was served for free to participants who may have otherwise been alone.
The tables were decorated with tulips and Easter baskets, and participants tucked into a roast dinner, with chocolate brownies and cream for dessert.
The cafe is run by Enterprise East Group in Cornell Court, Saffron Walden.
Samantha McReynolds, Managing Director of Enterprise East Group CIC, said: "The day was a huge success. We had over 70 guests and even the mayor popped by to help serve!
"I would like to thank all of our team who volunteered their time to support this event, they really did make a difference to our community at Easter.”
Easter Egg Hunt
Saffron Walden Round Table held an Easter Egg Hunt in Bridge End Garden on Easter Sunday.
It's the first time the event has been held since the 2020 Spring lockdowns.
The sun was out and they had over 400 entries. All profits from this event will go back into the local community and to worthy causes.
Thaxted Morris Men
Thaxted Morris Men performed at Thaxted Churchyard on Easter Monday (April 18), with Devil's Dyke Morris.
Founded in 1911 and the oldest surviving revival side in the country, they will dance at 11am on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2 with Blackmore Morris, again in the Churchyard.
Thaxted Morris Weekend takes place on June 10-12.
High Easter egg hunt
At High Easter, 186 people plus extra family walkers took part in this year's Easter Egg Hunt, back after a two-year Covid-rules break.
They hunted 31 clues hidden in residents' gardens by Easter bunny Brian Hockley, assisted by the Easter Chick Josie Gray.
Egg hunters found all the eggs.
Brian and Mary Hockley said they wanted to thank everyone involved.
After the egg hunt, refreshments were served by Janice Green and helpers at the village hall.
It was a bumper year and the first time they have run out of cake!
Rose Parnell made and raffled two Easter goodie baskets. They were won by Stuart Gray and Jennie Coule.
The event raised £594 to help the High Easter Village Hall and High Easter Senior Residents.
Prayer Walk in Great Dunmow
In Great Dunmow, participants joined a Prayer Walk on Good Friday.
A cross provided by the United Reformed Church was carried by a team of volunteers from St Mary’s Church to the town square, led by Rev'd Tom Warmington.
The procession of about 50 people left St Mary’s church at 10am and walked via the Recreation Ground to The Doctor's Pond, where there was a stop for a short prayer and to enable additional people to join.
The procession went up Star Lane and another short prayer was held outside Luckin's Wine Store in Market Place, before the group went on to the High Street for a further prayer by the water pump.
The route ended in the town square with a short interfaith service.
By the end, around 70 people were in the congregation representing the three main churches in Dunmow, St Mary’s, Our Lady and St Anne Line and the United Reformed Church.
Easter egg donations
More than 450 Easter eggs have been donated to support children who spent Easter in hospital.
Greater Anglia customers donated chocolate at Stansted Airport, Bishop’s Stortford, Sawbridgeworth, Harlow Town, and Cambridge North stations.
Some 255 eggs were donated to the children’s ward at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, and £150 was raised for activity kits with colouring books and pens.
A hamper full of sweet treats was also given to the doctors, nurses and ward staff by the train company’s team.
Michael King, who works as a relief ticket office clerk at Stansted Mountfitchet and Sawbridgeworth stations, set up the scheme.
“I first did this in 2020 and we only had 120 eggs donated then,” he said.
“I didn’t think we’d get anywhere as many as we have. I’m blown away by it.”
Cambridge North commuters donated a further 200 eggs and a bag of soft toys for children at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.
Denise Vincent, a member of the station’s staff, coordinated the effort.