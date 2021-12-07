Essex buildings are lit up in green for awareness campaign
- Credit: Uttlesford District Council
Buildings across Essex are being lit in green every night until Sunday (December 12) as part of the 'Creating Hope Through Light' campaign.
The campaign aims to help prevent suicides and to reduce the stigma around talking about suicide as well as raising awareness of suicide prevention training.
It is being led by Thurrock and Brentwood Mind.
In Uttlesford, Walden Castle is being lit green to show support.
Jane Itangata, deputy director of mental health and inequalities at Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership, said they want people to raise the topic or take the training.
A new website, www.letstalkaboutsuicideessex.co.uk offers free suicide prevention training, highlighting how to spot the signs of someone who may be in crisis and then signpost them to support.
The NHS, councils and health and care organisations are all behind the campaign.
