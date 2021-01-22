News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Essex County Council approves council tax increase

Andra Maciuca

Published: 4:00 PM January 22, 2021    Updated: 4:03 PM January 22, 2021
Council tax bill

Essex County Council has announced annual council tax increases - Credit: Andra Maciuca

Essex County Council's Cabinet members have approved a council tax increase for the year ahead. 

The additional costs will range from £13.20 for the whole year, for those in a Band A property, to £39.60 for Band H.

They have put forward a zero council tax increase, but with a 1.5 percent increase this year from the Government’s Adult Social Care tax. 

The budget was approved at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, January 19. The organisation plan and 2021/22 budget will be presented for formal approval at the full council meeting, online on Tuesday, February 23.

A council representative said they will be investing £33m across their portfolios, with the majority of this dedicated to adult social care services. They said the council will “continue to invest” in road maintenance, footways, waste and children’s services.  

Conservative County Councillor Chris Whitbread, cabinet member for finance, said: “I am pleased to have agreed a responsible, sustainable budget, that will help our economy to recover, that will protect and support our residents and that minimises the impact on council tax, while ensuring essential services continue to be delivered. 

“This budget represents an investment in the people of Essex; we have a responsibility, as a local authority, to achieve the best value for money for taxpayers, while ensuring that we help and support all our residents, particularly those that are vulnerable, to live the best life they possibly can. 


“It also represents an ambitious investment in our economy, including in our schools, roads and homes. 

“In addition, the budget outlines our ongoing investment and commitment to the environment and climate action, including planting more trees, investing in flood defences, and investing in sustainable solutions for our future.   

“ECC continues to make sound financial decisions, as evidenced by approval at today’s Cabinet meeting.

"We have a strong track record to be proud of, despite the increased pressures faced by the public sector in recent years and should take great strength from this.

"We have thought very carefully about this budget and have the foundation and agreed plans that will enable us to invest in the future and support Essex to recover and grow.” 

