News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Local Council

Libraries webinar consultations being held online today

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:40 AM January 10, 2022
Essex County Council

Essex County Council - Credit: Archant

Two webinar consultations take place today (Monday January 10) into the future of libraries, with one at 12noon and one at 6pm.

Essex County Council had originally planned to close 25 of its 74 libraries in 2019.

Stansted Library protest. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Stansted Library protest. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO - Credit: Archant

Libraries in Stansted and Thaxted would have closed, while the hours at Dunmow Library and Saffron Walden Library would have been reduced.

Petitions, cross-party support, and protests outside libraries, backed by celebrities, convinced the authority to change its mind.

The county council's Draft Library Plan, which was launched in November, now commits to keeping all 74 libraries open, with investment in training and development for library staff.

Today's webinars will be hosted by Deputy Leader, Cllr Louise McKinlay, who will give an oversight on the draft plan and updates on the survey. There will also be time for questions on the new Draft Library Plan.

The first session is today from 12noon to 1pm. For tickets, see https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/everyones-library-service-2022-2026-tickets-239158327997

The second session is today from 6pm to 7pm.

For ticket see https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/everyones-library-service-2022-2026-tickets-239164195547

The draft plan and survey is online at www.essex.gov.uk/everyoneslibrary and feedback can be submitted until 1pm on Friday January 21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Handmade items raise 'friendship fund' cash
  2. 2 Spate of keying incidents 'ruin' New Year's Day for Saffron Walden drivers
  3. 3 Coronavirus in numbers: The latest Covid-19 data for Uttlesford
  1. 4 Imperial War Museums launches first ever IWM Live event at Duxford this year
  2. 5 Saffron Walden pub saved from closure receives national award
  3. 6 Pictures show how fire crews tackled a car blaze which closed the M11
  4. 7 Where to see snowdrops in Essex
  5. 8 Revealed: the number of Essex drink and drug driver arrests
  6. 9 Council to invest almost £3 million to build joined-up support system
  7. 10 Car lodged underneath bridge in Clavering after heavy rainfall

Cllr Louise McKinlay said: “This is everyone’s opportunity to help mould what libraries in Essex will look like in the future and I hope you will take the chance to make your views known so these can be considered ahead of plans being finalised.” 

Essex County Council
Saffron Walden News
Great Dunmow News
Stansted News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dame June Raine (centre) from Bishop's Stortford next to Dr Julie Thompson and Dr Ruth March of AstraZeneca in Cambridge

Coronavirus

New Year Honours for Saffron Walden and Cambridge health chiefs

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Passengers at London Stansted Airport wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

Airport welcomes new international travel testing rules

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Michael Toner saw red late on as Saffron Walden Town lost 1-0 to Stansted.

Football

Stansted's promotion hopes take wings but Walden's left bruised

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Group of adults in Christmas costumes, Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, Essex

Consumer | Gallery

In pictures: Doorstep deliveries bring community cheer

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon