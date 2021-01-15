News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Essex County Council to discuss council tax increase of up to £40

Andra Maciuca

Published: 7:00 AM January 15, 2021    Updated: 9:41 AM January 15, 2021
Council tax bill

Essex County Council has announced annual council tax increases - Credit: Andra Maciuca

Essex County Council will propose a zero percent council tax increase, with a 1.5 percent increase this year from the Government’s Adult Social Care precept, half of that available. 

The 2021/2022 increase could range from £13.20 for the whole year, for those in a Band A property, to £39.60 for Band H. 

Cabinet will meet online to discuss the budget proposals on Tuesday, January 19.

Conservative Councillor David Finch, Essex County Council's leader, said: “Family, economy, and environment will provide our focus – from increasing the number of apprentices in the county and helping the recently unemployed start their own businesses, to creating an additional 1,500 school places and increasing support for older people. 

“We will improve mental health services and support for people with learning disabilities.

"We will continue to invest in our infrastructure and environment - prioritising action to address climate change by planting a further 50,000 trees this year and investing over £2.5m in flood defences, and receiving the first full report of the Essex Climate Commission.” 

Cllr Finch added: “The challenge of Covid has been layered on top of the already existing financial stress that public services have been under for a decade.

"But because we have focused on reducing bureaucracy and improving productivity, we have been able to keep council tax increases to a minimum while providing excellent services.” 


