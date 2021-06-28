News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Local Council

'No one in Essex should feel unsafe' - county council seeks views

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:24 PM June 28, 2021    Updated: 5:53 PM June 28, 2021
Councillor Louise McKinlay. Picture: Supplied

Councillor Louise McKinlay. Picture: Supplied - Credit: Archant

Essex County Council has opened a four week survey to hear views about public safety, and about attitudes towards women in society.

Led by council deputy leader Cllr Louise McKinlay, the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) was launched following the death of Sarah Everard earlier this year.

Cllr Louise McKinlay said: “No one in Essex should feel unsafe, and we want to find out why some residents might feel this way and how we might address this.

“The results of the survey will be crucial in informing what is most needed to make residents not only feel safe, but how ECC and partners can ensure they remain safe too.

“This survey isn’t just a listening exercise. Every piece of feedback we receive will be carefully considered by the group and partners, and action and change will come about as a result of the findings.”

You may also want to watch:

The online survey will be initially sent to over 1,000 residents who are part of ECC’s Residents Panel.

Other residents can share their views via the Essex County Council Facebook page throughout July.

Most Read

  1. 1 Councillor fears Essex health plans amount to 'hidden cuts'
  2. 2 Welcome to Pets' Corner - with your cute pet pictures
  3. 3 New CEO for the Essex charity Support 4 Sight
  1. 4 'Impossible to plan': Travel industry reacts to travel list changes
  2. 5 Things to do in July: from artists open studios to history and heritage
  3. 6 In pictures: Success for Fête de la Musique 2021
  4. 7 'No one in Essex should feel unsafe' - county council seeks views
  5. 8 Red Arrows fly in to headline IWM Duxford Summer Air Show
  6. 9 Beavers, Cubs and Scouts are ready for adventure
  7. 10 Motion of no confidence - may be held behind closed doors

The survey is also being sent to students at Anglia Ruskin University and the University of Essex.


Essex County Council
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Post Office outreach service in Debden Grange retirement village, Newport

New outreach Post Office for community

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Market Place, Saffron Walden for Fete de la Musique 2021

Uttlesford District Council

This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on June 24, 2021

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Councillor Arthur Coote, chair of Uttlesford District Council, and guests at Walden Castle

Uttlesford District Council | Gallery

In pictures: Medieval landmark Walden Castle is restored

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A town square with tables scattered around it for social distanced dining

Lockdown Easing

Covid-19 in Uttlesford: a snapshot on June 21

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon