Published: 3:24 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 5:53 PM June 28, 2021

Essex County Council has opened a four week survey to hear views about public safety, and about attitudes towards women in society.

Led by council deputy leader Cllr Louise McKinlay, the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) was launched following the death of Sarah Everard earlier this year.

Cllr Louise McKinlay said: “No one in Essex should feel unsafe, and we want to find out why some residents might feel this way and how we might address this.

“The results of the survey will be crucial in informing what is most needed to make residents not only feel safe, but how ECC and partners can ensure they remain safe too.

“This survey isn’t just a listening exercise. Every piece of feedback we receive will be carefully considered by the group and partners, and action and change will come about as a result of the findings.”

The online survey will be initially sent to over 1,000 residents who are part of ECC’s Residents Panel.

Other residents can share their views via the Essex County Council Facebook page throughout July.

The survey is also being sent to students at Anglia Ruskin University and the University of Essex.



