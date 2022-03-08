News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Film crew heading to Saffron Walden, Thaxted and Stansted

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:50 AM March 8, 2022
Uttlesford District Council has commissioned films to promote businesses. The film crew in Great Dunmow, Essex

The film crew will be recording in Saffron Walden, Thaxted and Stansted Mountfitchet. They are seen here filming at The Shopkeeper Store in Great Dunmow - Credit: submitted

A film crew will be interviewing people on camera in Saffron Walden, Thaxted and Stansted.

They have already been in Great Dunmow where they filmed at Chameleon Café, Luckins Wine Store, Scarlett & Stone, Wardrobe, Square 1 Restaurant, The Shopkeeper Store, Flitch & Chips and the Rose Garden Florist, with further venues to come.

They also interviewed Great Dunmow town mayor Patrick Lavelle in Market Square.

Uttlesford District Council has commissioned the short videos for a marketing campaign called Discover Uttlesford.

Films will showcase ‘The High Street’, ‘Open Spaces’ and ‘Surprise Places’.

The marketing campaign wants to increase the number of customers in Uttlesford town centres. The videos highlight independent shops, places to eat and drink, things to do and the heritage of the area.

The videos will be launched at Easter on the website www.discoveruttlesford.co.uk and on social media.

