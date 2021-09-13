Published: 2:29 PM September 13, 2021

Daisy, who won an art competition, and the Mayor of Saffron Walden cut a ribbon to open the Golden Acre playground. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

The Mayor of Saffron Walden has officially reopened the Golden Acre playground after it was refurbished this summer.

Mayor Councillor Richard Porch cut a ribbon with help from six-year-old Daisy, who won a colouring competition, hailing the reopening an "important" step in improving outdoor opportunities for young people in the town.

Mayor of Saffron Walden Cllr Richard Porch and Mayoress Michelle Porch hold balloons at the opening of the Golden Acre playground. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

The Mayor said: "It is Saffron Walden Town Council's mission to improve community facilities for everyone.

"We all appreciate the importance of play to children's wellbeing, and it's wonderful to see them exercising and playing after such a long lockdown."

Councillor Trilby Roberts (Shire ward) with town council Operations Manager, Terry Frostick at the Golden Acre celebrations. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Jill Massey, who led a campaign to set up the playground in 1987, came along to support the event.

Jill said: "It is lovely to see Golden Acre change, and particularly to see so many children up here now.

"It was a hard-won playing field when new houses were built, and here we are now!

"I'm very proud of it."

Mayor Cllr Richard Porch and Mayoress Michelle Porch speak at the opening of the refurbished Golden Acre playground. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant



