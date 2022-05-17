Councillors Melvin Caton and Paul Fairhurst. Five Liberal Democrat and three Green councillors will become the Lib Dem and Green Alliance Group on Uttlesford District Council - Credit: supplied

Liberal Democrats and Green councillors on Uttlesford District Council have joined forces as a voting group, but will keep their own political identities.

The five Liberal Democrat and three Green councillors will become the Lib Dem and Green Alliance Group on Uttlesford District Council and the official opposition group to the Residents 4 Uttlesford administration in the run-up to the May 2023 local elections.

Cllr Caton said: “Our decision to form this Lib Dem and Green Alliance Group on Uttlesford is the logical next step from our joint working on issues such as the Stansted Airport appeal debacle where the administration failed to support the Planning Committee’s decision resulting in the award of costs against Uttlesford; the recent scrapping of the service that provided planning advice to the public, and supporting residents in need from the impact of the cost of living crisis.”

Councillor Paul Fairhurst added: “We will seek to ensure that the R4U administration honours their promises to the voters.

"Firstly, on local action to tackle the Climate and Ecological Emergency.

"Secondly, to produce a sustainable Local Plan acceptable to our residents not just the development industry and thirdly, to build more council houses than the previous Conservative administration.”

Who is in the new Lib Dem and Green Alliance group: