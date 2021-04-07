Published: 12:21 PM April 7, 2021

The proposed redevelopment of the former Pulse Packing factory at Land to the South of Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: Supplied by Endurance Estates. - Credit: Endurance Estates

Significant measures have been promised to reduce the impact of a massive supermarket, apartments and care home project in Saffron Walden.

Applicant Endurance Estates, which wants to redevelop the former Pulse Flexible Packaging factory site on Radwinter Road, has answered criticism over the scheme, which will include a Lidl supermarket, 49 retirement apartments and a 70-bed care home.

The proposals are said to bring a multi-million pound investment into the local economy, and could create 110 jobs.

Deputy Mayor Richard Porch, who chairs Saffron Walden Town Council’s planning committee, has expressed concerns regarding parking, trees, proximity to homes and road traffic.

SWTC has already recommended the application for refusal to Uttlesford District Council, which is now considering it.

Cllr Porch said the application included more parking spaces than permitted under the Essex Parking Standards.

Cllr Porch added: “It's a brownfield site, so we aren’t against development, but we are against development which is not suitable.

“They wanted to remove existing trees at the front, to allow the supermarket to show off their signs, and we weren’t happy with the idea.”

The applicant said Lidl had accepted they would need to keep the existing trees to the north of the proposed car park. This would be subject to suitable crowning of said trees and the removal of low-level shrubs.

After noise concerns were raised, the applicant explained sounds from car and van door slamming are unlikely to disturb. They added sounds from reversing lorries may be heard from the cemetery.

The application states there will be a maximum of two heavy goods vehicle deliveries to the supermarket per day, and all waste will be collected at the same time.

Revised proposals also include providing an additional three-metre acoustic fence in the south-west corner of the site which is believed to further reduce noise from both deliveries and building works.

The applicant said residents on the site will be able to use the supermarket car park, should theirs be full.

They said their consultants had assessed the site based on evidence and parking standards and believe the provision will not lead to overspill parking.

