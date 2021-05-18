Published: 11:45 AM May 18, 2021

Temporary changing rooms with toilets and showers are to be installed on June 22 for Lime Avenue's two football pitches in Saffron Walden.

Persimmon Homes will transfer the pitches to the town council to allow community use. It is hoped they will be ready for use by September.

The town council said they are "delighted" with recent progress.

Leader Paul Gadd said: "The town council and Saffron Walden Community Football Club will work hard to bring the playing fields up to the necessary playing standard as soon as they can.

"These new fields, in combination with the town council’s refurbishment of the pitches at Anglo American Playing Fields, and the new 3G pitch at the County High School, provide a huge expansion for community football in our town.

"A lot of people locally have worked hard to get to this stage, including employees and members of the Town Council and Community Football Club. We’d like to thank them all.”