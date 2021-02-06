Local Elections 2021: Key dates released for voters and candidates

Published: 5:00 PM February 6, 2021

The key dates for the May 2021 elections across Uttlesford have been released - Credit: Archive photo

The key dates for voters and candidates in the May 2021 elections have been released.

The elections on May 6 will see Essex County Councillors and the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner being chosen. There will also be district, town and parish council elections in certain areas, and a referendum for the Newport, Quendon and Rickling Neighbourhood Plan.

Some of these elections have been postponed from 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are four seats on Essex County Council up for election - for the Saffron Walden, Dunmow, Stansted and Thaxted divisions. These are currently held by Conservative Councillors John Moran, Susan Barker, Ray Gooding and Simon Walsh.

The current Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is Conservative PFCC Roger Hirst.

There are two seats available on Uttlesford District Council to replace former Newport Green Councillor Anthony Gerard, and the late R4U Councillor Alan Storah, who represented The Sampfords.

There is one seat available on Saffron Walden Town Council for someone to represent Little Walden. This is to replace former R4U Councillor Stacey Coote.

One councillor seat is available in each of the following Parish Councils: Stansted Mountfitchet, Clavering and Takeley.

Nominations for the vacancies can be submitted from March 22 until Thursday, April 8 at 4pm.

Those wishing to stand as county, district and parish councillors are invited to email candidateinfo@uttlesford.gov.uk to attend an online meeting on February 24 at 5pm.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, April 19 at midnight. Registrations can be completed at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

The last day to apply, amend or cancel a postal vote is Tuesday, April 20 at 5pm. You can find more information on voting by post at https://www.uttlesford.gov.uk/article/6316/Voting-by-post

If you cannot go to your polling station on election day, you can request a proxy vote by following the steps here: https://www.uttlesford.gov.uk/article/6317/Voting-by-proxy

Details of when the poll cards will be sent out will be provided in due course.

The elections timetable may change in the event of days being appointed for public thanksgiving or mourning – but will exclude Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.