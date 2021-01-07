Published: 5:56 PM January 7, 2021

Uttlesford District Council chairman Martin Foley has walked more than half of his 500 mile virtual challenge, from Uttlesford to Scotland.

He and daughter Nicola set off to cover 500 miles to raise money for the Stroke Association. They landed on the idea of walking to the Isle of Iona – which is roughly 500 miles from Uttlesford and is their spiritual home in the Hebrides.

But unlike The Proclaimers, they might not fancy doing another 500 more once they reach their goal! They aim to raise at least £3,000 before the end of February.

Martin has now completed over 330 miles on his virtual walk to Iona and Nicola has completed over 197 miles - Nicola started later and is running much of her 500 miles to catch up.

So far they have raised over £2,400 and have made it to the equivalent of the Lowlands of Scotland.

Martin’s wife Claire Foley is a stroke survivor and on a journey of recovery.

Give them a hand through a donation via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cllr-martin-foley-udc