Madi Wilkie from Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank, Julie Crawford from Opendoor, Sophie Durlacher from Uttlesford Foodbank and Councillor Richard Porch, who served as Saffron Walden's mayor from 2021-2022. - Credit: Saffron Photo

Councillor Richard Porch has distributed the charity cash raised during his year as mayor.

The mayor's charities were Uttlesford Children’s Clothing Bank which collects and re-distributes children’s clothing to families who are in need; Uttlesford Foodbank who work to combat poverty and hunger, and Opendoor which provides free confidential advice for young people.

Each charity has received £5,009.53.

Cllr Porch said: "Raising funds over the past year has not been easy given that the start of my Mayoral year was delayed because of Covid.

"Fundraising was further disrupted during the winter as restrictions were reimposed.

"Despite the difficulties, many people and organisations came together during the year to help me raise money for the three charities, Uttlesford Foodbank, Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank and Opendoor and I want to take this opportunity to thank all of those involved.

"In addition to the £15,000 distributed today a further £1,500 was contributed by the Rotary Club and £146 from Granta Chorale from their Christmas collections and paid directly to the charities to support their immediate cash flow."







