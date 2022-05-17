News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
New Mayors and deputies in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:28 PM May 17, 2022
New Saffron Walden Mayor and Mayoress, Cllr James de Vries and Mrs Sheila de Vries, and others

Saffron Walden's new Mayor and Mayoress, Cllr James de Vries and Mrs Sheila de Vries, Mace Bearer Mark Starte, the Deputy Town Clerk, the Reverend Jeremy Trew and Councillors on the steps of St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

New Mayors and deputies have been appointed to Saffron Walden Town Council and Great Dunmow Town Council.

In Saffron Walden, Councillor Richard Porch has stepped down after his one-year term of office concluded.

The new Saffron Walden mayor is Councillor James de Vries.

New mayor of Saffron Walden, Cllr James de Vries and his wife Sheila de Vries, the Mayoress in the Market Place

Mayor of Saffron Walden, Cllr James de Vries and his wife Sheila de Vries, the Mayoress in the Market Place. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Cllr de Vries' three chosen charities are Uttlesford Citizens Advice Bureau, Support 4 Sight which assists people living with sight loss, and Accuro which supports people with a disability in West Essex.

The Deputy Mayor is Councillor Dr Richard Freeman.

Great Dunmow Town Council

At Great Dunmow Town Council, mayor Patrick Lavelle is staying on for another one-year term in office. 

His new deputy mayor is Councillor Mike Coleman.

Great Dunmow Town Council Deputy Mayor Mike Coleman and Mayor Patrick Lavelle

From left: Great Dunmow Town Council Deputy Mayor Mike Coleman and Mayor Patrick Lavelle - Credit: submitted

Cllr Lavelle's chosen charities for his year in office are Buffy Playbus, Uttlesford Community Travel and UK-Aid in Felsted which has been organising aid convoys to Moldova to support the people of Ukraine.

Cllr Lavelle said of staying in the role: "I'm very pleased and privileged that I have another term."


