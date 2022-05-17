New Mayors and deputies in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow
- Credit: Celia Bartlett
New Mayors and deputies have been appointed to Saffron Walden Town Council and Great Dunmow Town Council.
In Saffron Walden, Councillor Richard Porch has stepped down after his one-year term of office concluded.
The new Saffron Walden mayor is Councillor James de Vries.
Cllr de Vries' three chosen charities are Uttlesford Citizens Advice Bureau, Support 4 Sight which assists people living with sight loss, and Accuro which supports people with a disability in West Essex.
The Deputy Mayor is Councillor Dr Richard Freeman.
Great Dunmow Town Council
At Great Dunmow Town Council, mayor Patrick Lavelle is staying on for another one-year term in office.
His new deputy mayor is Councillor Mike Coleman.
Cllr Lavelle's chosen charities for his year in office are Buffy Playbus, Uttlesford Community Travel and UK-Aid in Felsted which has been organising aid convoys to Moldova to support the people of Ukraine.
Cllr Lavelle said of staying in the role: "I'm very pleased and privileged that I have another term."