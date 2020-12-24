News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Mayor brings musical cheer to care homes

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM December 24, 2020   
Two people wearing santa hats with the mayor

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker with The Hooligans band - Credit: Saffron Walden Town Council

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker had to cancel plans to visit care homes in the town on Christmas Day because of the pandemic.

As an alternative plan, councillor Asker visited prior to Christmas with ‘The Hooligans’ to provide some musical cheer for the residents and staff. The Hooligans are a traditional Irish music family who have provided musical entertainment at many of the town’s events.

Cllr Asker said: "I was very sorry that I couldn’t meet care home residents in person this year but as an alternative it was permissible to visit outside.

"Who better to call on than the musical talents of Maeve and Liam Halligan to provide some cheerful tunes to which residents were able to clap."

Saffron Walden News

