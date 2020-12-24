Published: 12:00 PM December 24, 2020

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker had to cancel plans to visit care homes in the town on Christmas Day because of the pandemic.

As an alternative plan, councillor Asker visited prior to Christmas with ‘The Hooligans’ to provide some musical cheer for the residents and staff. The Hooligans are a traditional Irish music family who have provided musical entertainment at many of the town’s events.

Cllr Asker said: "I was very sorry that I couldn’t meet care home residents in person this year but as an alternative it was permissible to visit outside.

"Who better to call on than the musical talents of Maeve and Liam Halligan to provide some cheerful tunes to which residents were able to clap."