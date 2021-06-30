Published: 5:00 PM June 30, 2021

Members of the Uttlesford Community Safety Partnership in Debden for the launch of the Reaching our Rural Communities campaign. - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

A new campaign to support the Uttlesford farming community has been launched.

The first events were held in Debden and Wimbish.

The Uttlesford Community Safety Partnership initiative – called Reaching our Rural Communities – aims to reach every farm across the district over the next year.

Partnership members will visit land and farm owners to provide wellbeing, crime prevention and fire safety advice.

Cllr Colin Day, Uttlesford District Council’s portfolio holder for communities, said: “We know that farmers and land owners can feel isolated and have issues around crime that specifically affects them. We want to listen, support and understand what they are telling us.

You may also want to watch:

“Uttlesford is largely rural and has a big farming community. The initial part of the campaign is to identify working farms, to tackle these important issues and to build on existing relationships.”

The aims of the campaign are to:

· provide reassurance around the fear of crime and up to date methods on how to report crime

· provide details and joining instructions for Farm Watch and Neighbourhood Watch

· provide advice about the Farming Community Network Charity and National Farmers’ Union

· raise awareness of domestic abuse, how to report it, and where to reach out for help

· conduct high visibility policing patrols

· carry out fire safety visits, focussing on farm outbuildings and providing advice to prevent fires/explosions

· tackle loneliness and isolation by offering advice on clubs and networks specifically targeted to land/farm owners

For more information about the CSP, visit www.uttlesford.gov.uk/csp



