Published: 8:00 AM June 17, 2021

Uttlesford District Council has appointed a new interim chief executive.

Rob Tinlin will take up the role of Interim Head of Paid Service and Chief Executive on July 1.

In May, current chief executive Dawn French announced she was stepping down after five years in the role. It is expected she will leave at the end of August.

Dawn French, chief executive of Uttlesford District Council - Credit: UDC

On announcing her departure, Dawn French said she had been in local government for 38 years, and wanted time to be able to do something different. The chief executive's earnings from salary, fees and allowances for 2019-2020 was £116,639.

Recruitment for a permanent chief executive is under way. Mr Tinlin will stay in post until the permanent position is filled.

Rob Tinlin was chief executive of Southend-on-Sea Borough Council for 12 years. He retired in 2017 after 40 years in local government which included seven years as Chief Executive of South Northamptonshire Council.

During his tenure the borough council won the LGC Council of the Year award in 2012. He was awarded an MBE for services to local government in 2017.

You may also want to watch:

He has also been a non executive board member of NHS Digital where he was the lead for integrated care, digitising social care, change management and organisational development.

And he has been a non-executive director on the board of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Councillors approved Mr Tinlin's appointment at a Full Council meeting on June 10, which excluded the public and press as it discussed the candidates.

Council leader John Lodge, who is also the chair of the Appointments Committee, said: “I am delighted that Rob has agreed to become our interim chief executive.

"He has a proven track record in local government and brings with him a wealth of expertise and experience.

"I am confident he will provide strong leadership and support to the council as we embark on the search for a permanent chief executive.”

The Appointments Committee will be responsible for the recruitment of a permanent chief executive and will make its recommendations to Full Council.



