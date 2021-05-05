New mayor, deputy mayor and leader appointed for town council
- Credit: Lorraine Chitson
A new mayor has been appointed to office, during Saffron Walden Town Council's last Zoom meeting on Tuesday (May 4), before meetings go back to in-person events as pandemic restrictions lift still further.
Councillor Richard Porch takes up the mayor's post for a year. His deputy mayor is Cllr James De Vries.
Cllr Paul Gadd was elected as leader for the next two years.
Cllr Porch said: "It really is an honour to be elected mayor of our community."
He accepted the chains of office from outgoing mayor Heather Asker, who was in the same location, both wearing facemasks.
Cllr Porch said Cllr Asker had worked extremely hard during her term of office, and despite the Covid pandemic and lockdowns, had raised funds for her nominated charity Fairycroft House.
Cllr Asker thanked everyone for their support. Some of those fundraisers will still be held, to boost the money available.
