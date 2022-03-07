Electric Vehicles being charged at new points at Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden - Credit: Residents for Uttlesford

Eight charging points for electric vehicles have been installed at Uttlesford District Council.

Five will be available during daytime hours to the public, with three for council visitors and employees at the council's London Road car park.

All the chargers will be available to the public out of business hours and at the weekend.

Councillor Louise Pepper, portfolio holder for environment and green Issues at Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Residents for Uttlesford

Councillor Louise Pepper, the council's portfolio holder for the environment, said the new high-voltage cables provide fast charging through 22kW floor-standing posts.

“We are delighted that these new electric vehicle charging points are now in use."

Cllr Pepper added: “They will assist R4U’s Net-Zero strategy at UDC, along with new electric charging points at White Street and Chequers Lane car parks in Dunmow and Crafton Green in Stansted.”

Where to find further EV charging points in Uttlesford

White Street, Great Dunmow

Chequers Lane, Great Dunmow

Crafton Green, Stansted Mountfitchet

The Common car park, Saffron Walden

The Lord Butler Leisure Centre, Peaslands Road, Saffron Walden.

Parking and charging fees apply.

New electric vehicle charging points at Uttlesford District Council offices, Saffron Walden - Credit: Residents for Uttlesford



