New charging points for electric vehicles in Uttlesford
- Credit: Residents for Uttlesford
Eight charging points for electric vehicles have been installed at Uttlesford District Council.
Five will be available during daytime hours to the public, with three for council visitors and employees at the council's London Road car park.
All the chargers will be available to the public out of business hours and at the weekend.
Councillor Louise Pepper, the council's portfolio holder for the environment, said the new high-voltage cables provide fast charging through 22kW floor-standing posts.
“We are delighted that these new electric vehicle charging points are now in use."
Cllr Pepper added: “They will assist R4U’s Net-Zero strategy at UDC, along with new electric charging points at White Street and Chequers Lane car parks in Dunmow and Crafton Green in Stansted.”
Where to find further EV charging points in Uttlesford
- White Street, Great Dunmow
- Chequers Lane, Great Dunmow
- Crafton Green, Stansted Mountfitchet
- The Common car park, Saffron Walden
- The Lord Butler Leisure Centre, Peaslands Road, Saffron Walden.
Parking and charging fees apply.