New Uttlesford District Council chair appointed
- Credit: Image supplied by Cllr Arthur Coote
Councillor Arthur Coote is the new chair of Uttlesford District Council.
Cllr Coote replaced Cllr Martin Foley, who has held the post since May 2020.
Leaving his post, Cllr Foley praised the community for their support for one another during the pandemic.
He said: "One thing that has been absolutely marvellous is the coming together of people in our community to help one another to deliver shopping and a hundred other good neighbourly things."
Cllr Foley's chairman's charity was Stroke Association.
You may also want to watch:
He raised £4,092 to support stroke research and survivors' support while in the post.
Cllr Coote has chosen East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH) as his good cause this year.
Most Read
- 1 R4U's county councillors join new County Hall alliance
- 2 Uttlesford taxi fare hike puts district near top of league tables
- 3 Lib Dem group leader changes at Uttlesford District Council
- 4 Thousands to get third dose of Covid vaccine in clinical trial
- 5 Linkin Park's Shinoda supports Walden musician
- 6 TOWIE's Saffron Lempriere to host charity football match
- 7 Roger Hirst, the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner shares his plans for making Essex safer
- 8 Walden's new healthcare hub taking shape - as doctors surgery goes on market for £1.4m
- 9 Exhibition encourages visitors to touch the sculptures
- 10 Award for carpentry apprentice who follows her father into the industry
He said: "As a parent, grandparent and having cared for sick children as a foster parent, this became a cause very dear to my heart."
Cllr Heather Asker was elected Vice Chair.
Cllrs Coote and Asker are both former Saffron Walden mayors.