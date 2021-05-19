Published: 12:10 PM May 19, 2021 Updated: 3:27 PM May 21, 2021

Councillor Arthur Coote is the new chair of Uttlesford District Council.

Cllr Coote replaced Cllr Martin Foley, who has held the post since May 2020.

Cllr Arthur Coote became Uttlesford District Council's new Chair - Credit: Supplied by Cllr Arthur Coote

Leaving his post, Cllr Foley praised the community for their support for one another during the pandemic.

He said: "One thing that has been absolutely marvellous is the coming together of people in our community to help one another to deliver shopping and a hundred other good neighbourly things."

Cllr Foley's chairman's charity was Stroke Association.

He raised £4,092 to support stroke research and survivors' support while in the post.

Cllr Martin Foley served as Uttlesford District Council Chair from 2020-21. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Cllr Coote has chosen East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH) as his good cause this year.

He said: "As a parent, grandparent and having cared for sick children as a foster parent, this became a cause very dear to my heart."

Cllr Heather Asker was elected Vice Chair.

Cllrs Coote and Asker are both former Saffron Walden mayors.