Her Majesty the Queen died on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96 - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Saffron Walden's Mayor and the leader of Essex County Council have both paid tribute to the Queen following her death yesterday (Thursday, September 8), aged 96.

Walden Mayor Councillor James de Vries said: “I am deeply sorry to hear the passing of Her Majesty, my thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.”

Saffron Walden Town Council lowered the Union Flag at the Town Hall in a mark of respect.

Saffron Walden Town Council employee Keith Churchward signals the announcement just after 6.30pm, of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, by lowering the Union Flag on the Town Hall. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The Union Flag at Saffron Walden Town Hall. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

SWTC will also be hosting a book of condolences, which will be available in the Town Hall from today (Friday, September 9) for the public to sign and express their condolences.

Access is through the front doors of the Town Hall, alongside the Market Square, which will be open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm only.

Should residents wish to lay flowers they should be laid in the Jubilee Gardens, Saffron Walden, with the cellophane removed.

The flag is lowered at Saffron Walden Town Hall. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Saffron Walden Town Council has lowered the Union Flag at the Town Hall. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The leader of Essex County Council has also paid tribute to the Queen following her passing.

Cllr Kevin Bentley said: “Our sincere condolences are with the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen has had a tremendous 70-year reign and made an incredible contribution to our great county during her time as monarch. Whether this be inspiring residents during her visits, helping us to celebrate important milestones or simply shining a spotlight on the unique landmarks and things that Essex is most famous.

“The death of Her Majesty will be felt across the world, but I know I speak on behalf of my cabinet colleagues and members of my group when I say her memory will live on through the lives she has touched and her unwavering dedication to the people of this country.”

Essex County Council will make a book of condolence available for members of the public to convey their private messages from lunchtime today (Friday, September 9).

It will be available at County Hall, Chelmsford, via the entrance on Duke Street.

The book will be situated outside the Council Chamber.

Cllr Eddie Johnson, chairman of Essex County Council, will be laying a wreath and signing the Book of Condolence at 2pm.