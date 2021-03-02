News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Local Council

District council is not investing in arms trade, say councillors

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:30 PM March 2, 2021   
Councillor Neil Reeve of Uttlesford District Council

Councillor Neil Reeve of Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Residents For Uttlesford

Uttlesford District Council is not investing in the arms trade but "false rumours are being spread by political agitators" according to political group Residents for Uttlesford (R4U).

Councillors Neil Reeve and Neil Hargreaves have robustly rejected the claims about property investments. They have suggested that misinformation is being spread for political reasons, as local elections are taking place in May.

Their comments come after public meetings in which concerns were raised about "investment opportunity 12". The investment is creating a building in Gloucestershire and renting it out. The prospective tenant was named at a full council meeting as Moog Inc by a member of the public.


Cllr Reeve, portfolio holder for Economy, Investment and Corporate Strategy, said: “To generate income which funds core services, councils can buy and let commercial property, and UDC is no exception. There have been recent public statements to suggest that UDC is ‘investing in the arms trade’. This is untrue and it is not credible that a council would do so.”

He added: “These accusations revolve around one of UDC’s planned new tenants.

"The company in question is a 50-year-old UK engineering component manufacturer. It provides valves, hydraulic parts and control systems for many uses, including automotive, robotics, turbine/energy generation, general manufacturing, aerospace, and defence applications.

You may also want to watch:

"Many well-established companies, such as Land Rover, Rolls Royce, Siemens and Airbus, supply our country’s defence industry and forces, but that does not make them part of the ‘arms trade’.

"In turn these companies are supplied by many tens of thousands of component manufacturers, such as UDC’s planned tenant. It would be even more inaccurate to characterise these component suppliers as being ‘in the arms trade’, let alone any landlord.”

Councillor Neil Hargreaves of Uttlesford District Council

Councillor Neil Hargreaves of Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Residents For Uttlesford

Most Read

  1. 1 Free vegetarian meal service launched
  2. 2 Robbers leave with hundreds of pounds after threatening business staff 
  3. 3 Quakers ask district council to reverse decision as investment row continues
  1. 4 District council urged to cancel investment
  2. 5 Stroke at 27 - now teacher is giving something back
  3. 6 How County Hall is helping our economy bounce back in the wake of the pandemic
  4. 7 Essex recruiting on-call firefighters
  5. 8 Great Anglia named train operator of the year
  6. 9 Covid jab success in North Uttlesford
  7. 10 Long recycling centre queues into the road 'nearly cause accident'

Cllr Neil Hargreaves, portfolio holder for finance, said: “The false rumours are being spread by political agitators. It is difficult to understand why they are purposely choosing to misrepresent facts, although there are local elections in May."

Cllr Hargreaves said all property investments at UDC follow a robust process, go through the Investment Board and are voted on by councillors.

A number of people have raised questions about the investment, and a petition is on the council's website.

Uttlesford District Council
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Saffron Walden

Travel Features

Council responds to unflattering comments

Roger Brown

Author Picture Icon
Ruby Room clothes shop on High Street, Saffron Walden

High Street shop staff will 'miss Saffron Walden community'

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Footpath sign

Essex Highways

Footpath sign that points to wall is likened to Harry Potter book

Roger Brown

Author Picture Icon
Several cars have been targeted by thieves in Great Chesterford

Essex Police

Thefts from village cars cause hundreds of pounds in losses

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon