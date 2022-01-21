Decision yet to be made on Saffron Walden's 20mph limit
- Credit: Will Durrant
The fate of Saffron Walden's 20mph speed limit will likely be decided after April.
An Essex County Council cabinet member will make the final call on whether to make the town's 20mph scheme permanent.
During a consultation on the scheme in December, the council received comments opposing the limit.
A council document shows this decision is expected in the new financial year.
The limit was originally reduced from 30mph as a temporary measure in June 2020.
Paul Gadd, county councillor and Saffron Walden Town Council leader, said: "The town council has been requesting a 20mph limit for years.
"I am delighted that this is reaching the final stage of decision-making."
Cllr Lee Scott is responsible for highways at Essex County Council.
The council has budgeted £15,000 for its plan to make the limit permanent and expand the 20mph area to more town centre roads.
