In pictures: Walden's Lantern Parade and Christmas lights switch-on

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 1:42 PM November 23, 2021
Saffron Walden lantern parade and lights switch on: Santa, The Mayor and Santa's chief elf with dancers

Santa, Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch and Santa's chief elf make their way to the Market Place to switch on the lights - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Thousands of people have taken part in this year's Lantern Parade and Christmas Light Switch-On, marking the start of the festive season in Walden.

Children with their home made lanterns joined the parade led by the panto cast of Rapunzel, alongside dancers, performers and stilt walkers.

They walked from St Mary's Church to the lights switch-on in Market Square.

Entertainment included music from The Garden, Moonshine Coyote and Darren Stammers with Brown Paper Bag, and the MC was Stuart Vant, chairman of Saffron Walden Town Football Club.

Santa was in his Grotto, welcoming families.

Saffron Walden Emporium held a three day gift market in the Town Hall on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and on Sunday, the town had Fair in The Square, with a variety of Christmas markets and another free Santa’s Grotto.

Coming up:

Sunday November 28: Meet the author. Rachel Morris will be giving a talk on 'How to make a museum out of your own life' and signing copies of her book The Museum Makers, Saffron Walden Museum Shop, 2pm-4.30pm. Admission: £2.50 adults, £1.25 concessions, under 18s free. See www.saffronwaldenmuseum.org

November 28: St Mary’s Church Saffron Walden, Advent Carol Service, 6.30pm

December 3 and 4 : All day markets, Emporium gift and craft fair at the Town Hall

December 3: Late night shopping organised by Saffron Walden Initiative

December 4: The usual SWTC market

December 5: Emporium gift and craft fair all day at the Town Hall

January 2022: The panto Rapunzel will be performed in the Town Hall.


Daniella, 3, waiting for the lantern procession to start, Saffron Walden, Essex

Daniella, age three, waiting for the Saffron Walden lantern procession to start - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Lanterns 'lit' and ready to go for the Saffron Walden lantern parade

Lanterns 'lit' and ready to go in Saffron Walden ahead of the lantern parade - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Hand made lanterns 'lit' and ready to go, Saffron Walden, Essex. Picture shows paper objects with glitter and drawings

Lanterns 'lit' and ready to go for the Saffron Walden lantern parade - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Santa arriving to switch on the Saffron Walden Christmas lights, followed behind by dancers in white

Santa arriving to switch on the Saffron Walden Christmas lights - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A crowd: the Lantern procession makes its way from the Church to the Market Place, Saffron Walden, Essex

The Lantern procession makes its way from St Mary's Church to Saffron Walden Market - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The lantern procession moves down the High Street, Saffron Walden, Essex ahead of the lights switch on

The lantern procession moves down Saffron Walden's High Street - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Young man holding a home made paper lantern, singing, Saffron Walden, Essex lantern parade and Christmas lights switch on

County High School Choir sing festive carols at the Saffron Walden lights switch on - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A young lantern bearer in the crowd, Saffron Walden, Essex ahead of the Christmas lights switch-on

A young lantern bearer in the crowd in Saffron Walden, ahead of the Christmas lights switch-on - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

MC Stuart Vant taking a selfie with his mobile phone just before the Christmas lights switch on, Saffron Walden, Essex

MC Stuart Vant takes a selfie just before the Christmas lights switch on in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Four adults on stage, countdown to turn on the Christmas lights in Saffron Walden, Essex including mayor Richard Porch

The countdown to turn on the Saffron Walden Christmas lights, with Santa's chief elf, Santa, Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch and MC Stuart Vant - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden Market Place filled with people for the Christmas lights switch on 2021

Saffron Walden's Market Place was filled with families who came to see the Christmas lights switch on - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two women in white outfits on stilts with white wings, lit up in Saffron Walden, Essex

Two dazzling participants from Ruby Flames Entertainment took part in the Saffron Walden lantern parade and Christmas lights switch-on event - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A mum shows their young child the joy of the Christmas tree, Saffron Walden, Essex, November 2021

A mum shows a young child the joy of the Christmas tree in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Members of Penny Farthing's Hoop School at Saffron Walden Christmas lights switch-on, Saffron Walden, Essex

Penny Farthing's Hoop School provide a display at the Saffron Walden lantern parade and Christmas lights switch-on - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Mayor Richard Porch who helped to turn on the Saffron Walden Christmas lights

Mayor Richard Porch who helped to turn on the Saffron Walden Christmas lights - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Beatrix, 20 months, asks Santa for a kitten, Saffron Walden, Essex

Beatrix, 20 months, asks Santa for a kitten, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Amelia, 7, asks Santa for a LOL Surprise doll, Saffron Walden, Essex

Amelia, seven, asks Santa for a LOL Surprise doll, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

William with Santa, Saffron Walden, Essex

William says he doesn't mind what Santa brings him, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography


Christmas
Saffron Walden Town Council
Saffron Walden News

