In pictures: Walden's Lantern Parade and Christmas lights switch-on

Thousands of people have taken part in this year's Lantern Parade and Christmas Light Switch-On, marking the start of the festive season in Walden.
Children with their home made lanterns joined the parade led by the panto cast of Rapunzel, alongside dancers, performers and stilt walkers.
They walked from St Mary's Church to the lights switch-on in Market Square.
Entertainment included music from The Garden, Moonshine Coyote and Darren Stammers with Brown Paper Bag, and the MC was Stuart Vant, chairman of Saffron Walden Town Football Club.
Santa was in his Grotto, welcoming families.
Saffron Walden Emporium held a three day gift market in the Town Hall on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and on Sunday, the town had Fair in The Square, with a variety of Christmas markets and another free Santa’s Grotto.
Coming up:
Sunday November 28: Meet the author. Rachel Morris will be giving a talk on 'How to make a museum out of your own life' and signing copies of her book The Museum Makers, Saffron Walden Museum Shop, 2pm-4.30pm. Admission: £2.50 adults, £1.25 concessions, under 18s free. See www.saffronwaldenmuseum.org
November 28: St Mary’s Church Saffron Walden, Advent Carol Service, 6.30pm
December 3 and 4 : All day markets, Emporium gift and craft fair at the Town Hall
December 3: Late night shopping organised by Saffron Walden Initiative
December 4: The usual SWTC market
December 5: Emporium gift and craft fair all day at the Town Hall
January 2022: The panto Rapunzel will be performed in the Town Hall.
