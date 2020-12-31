Published: 7:00 AM December 31, 2020

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker has raised over £1,000 for her nominated charity Fairycroft House through the success of a tombola stall at the town's market, and a sealed bids raffle.

Bidding was brisk throughout the morning for donated items including a meat hamper, champagne, a chocolate sculpture, car wash, designer boots and tea for two.

Cllr Asker said: "‘It was delightful to meet so many people who, as well as buying tickets, gave generous donations. May I take this opportunity to thank all those businesses who have kindly donated prizes."

The mayor's nominated fund is normally boosted through a number of community events, but a lot of these have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you would like to make a donation to the mayor's charity please see the GoFundMe page called Fairycroft House: Mayor's Charity 2020 or send a cheque payable to Saffron Walden Town Council at the Town Hall.