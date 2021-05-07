News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
New Walden mayor announces his charities for the year

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 9:00 AM May 7, 2021   
Saffron Walden Town Council mayor Richard Porch

Saffron Walden Town Council mayor Richard Porch - Credit: Lorraine Chitson

The new Mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Richard Porch has announced the charities he will support during his year in office.

They are Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank, a volunteer-led charity which collects and re-distributes children’s clothing to families who are in need; Uttlesford Foodbank which works to combat poverty and hunger across the UK; and Opendoor in Saffron Walden which provides free confidential advice for young people aged 13 to 26 living in Uttlesford and the greater surrounding area.

Cllr Porch has lived in Saffron Walden for 23 years and in the general area for over 40 years. 

He is a member of the Saffron Walden Rotary and 41 clubs. His interests are supporting the local community, beekeeping, dog training, cricket and reading.

Mayor’s Surgeries to listen to the community will take place on the second Friday of the month from 9am starting on June 11. Knock on the back door of the Town Hall.

