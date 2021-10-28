Published: 8:53 AM October 28, 2021

Saffron Walden's Remembrance Day parade will go ahead on Remembrance Sunday, the town council has said.

The parade on November 14 is designed as a tribute to armed forces and emergency services personnel who have lost their lives in conflict.

After starting at the town's war memorial on High Street at 11am it will end at St Mary's Church, where a service will be held.

A Saffron Walden Town Council spokesperson invited residents to make a donation to the Royal British Legion ahead of the parade.

They said: "During November, although the weather can be cold and gloomy, people wear bright red poppies.

"It is a symbol which is instantly recognisable.

"The Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal will help support serving and ex-serving personnel and their families wherever it is needed."

At 11am on Thursday, November 11, the town council will observe two minutes' silence in the Market Square.