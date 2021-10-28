News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Local Council

Remembrance parade will take place, says town council

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 8:53 AM October 28, 2021   
The war memorial in Saffron Walden, Essex

Saffron Walden's war memorial. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Will Durrant

Saffron Walden's Remembrance Day parade will go ahead on Remembrance Sunday, the town council has said.

The parade on November 14 is designed as a tribute to armed forces and emergency services personnel who have lost their lives in conflict.

After starting at the town's war memorial on High Street at 11am it will end at St Mary's Church, where a service will be held.

A Saffron Walden Town Council spokesperson invited residents to make a donation to the Royal British Legion ahead of the parade.

They said: "During November, although the weather can be cold and gloomy, people wear bright red poppies.

You may also want to watch:

"It is a symbol which is instantly recognisable.

"The Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal will help support serving and ex-serving personnel and their families wherever it is needed."

Most Read

  1. 1 Extension lead warning after fatal fire in Saffron Walden
  2. 2 Saffron Walden Town through in FA Vase after dramatic ending
  3. 3 What is the government's Plan B for Covid this winter?
  1. 4 New solar farm policy 'ducks the main issues', say campaigners
  2. 5 Walden fire: Resident has died
  3. 6 Could we face coronavirus restrictions over Christmas?
  4. 7 From Star Wars to Cambridge Arts Theatre... Actor Ian McDiarmid talks about The Lemon Table
  5. 8 New Stansted business park could support more than 3,000 jobs
  6. 9 Remembrance parade will take place, says town council
  7. 10 Team Max to hold fundraising auction for planned children's hospital

At 11am on Thursday, November 11, the town council will observe two minutes' silence in the Market Square.

Remembrance Day
Saffron Walden Town Council
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woman cutting ribbon for new Crocus Medical Practice within Saffron Walden Community Hospital, Essex

Health | Gallery

Walden's Crocus Medical Practice opens within community hospital

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Swan Meadow Car Park, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Uttlesford District Council

Revealed: why some Uttlesford car park machines no longer take cash

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A shower mixing tap inside a house on the southern side of Saffron Walden is filled with sediment

Affinity in hot water with residents after sediment build-up in homes

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance CEO Jane Gurney declares the new base open, with help from patient Maisie Moon

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance

New Essex and Herts air ambulance base declared officially open

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon