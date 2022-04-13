Staff with Frank Riccio outside the Market Row hair salon, Saffron Walden which opened on their day off to raise funds to support Ukrainian mothers and children - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Saffron Walden and district continues to support the people in invaded Ukraine.

Saffron Walden Town Council

Saffron Walden town councillors have given their unanimous backing to a motion to support the residents of invaded Ukraine.

They will write to the Government, seeking a series of measures including providing safe and legal routes for those claiming asylum, lifting the ban on asylum seekers working, and lifting the ban on asylum seekers receiving benefits.

They have agreed to use town council resources to support efforts that provide aid to refugees displaced from their homes, within and outside Ukraine.

And they have agreed to continue to work proactively with the Government and other agencies to support the Homes for Ukraine scheme which connects refugees with individuals who are able to provide accommodation.

Monday night's motion (April 11) was proposed by Councillor Trilby Roberts and seconded by the mayor, Councillor Richard Porch.

The same meeting heard that Councillor Heather Asker has approached developer Chase Homes and Manchester Airport Group (MAG), the owner of Stansted Airport, to ask for their support for temporary accommodation for those fleeing Ukraine.

Cllr Asker said: "A family unit can have sanctuary, and shut the door behind them. Some will be aware of what PTSD is."

Cllr Jonathon Toy said he was in favour of anything that could be done to offer support. He expressed concern that a central Government scheme was not working.

"I'm not the only person who has applied for Ukrainian people to stay - you can't get anywhere with it."

Uttlesford Green Party

A small group, convened by Uttlesford Green Party, have collected over 90 signatures asking for concessions to make it easier for Ukraine refugees - Credit: Uttlesford Green Party

A small group, convened by Uttlesford Green Party, have collected over 90 signatures to a letter to MP Kemi Badenoch.

They are asking for Government to waive the usual UK visa requirements for refugees from Ukraine and lift the ‘No Recourse to Public Funds’ (NRPF) status so that these people can find work, support themselves and access public services.

Cllr Trilby Roberts said: “The nation has been united in its horror of Putin’s war on Ukraine. But that horror needs to be translated into practical action, by waiving the needless bureaucratic rules that are standing in the way of the victims."

Cllr Roberts said amendments made by the House of Lords to the current Nationalities and Borders Bill also need to be adopted.

Uttlesford events support Ukrainians

Community events continue across Uttlesford to help people in, and fleeing from, Ukraine with cash and goods.

Charity lunch in Saffron Walden

A charity lunch with soup and bread will be held in the Salvation Army Hall in Abbey Lane, Saffron Walden in aid of the Ukraine crisis on Saturday, April 23 from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

All funds will be directed to The Salvation Army for their work with the people displaced by the Ukrainian crisis.

Email lunchForUkraine@walden.org.uk for more information.

Nancy May Concert

Soprano Nancy May's Concert By Candlelight is on Saturday, April 23 at 7.30pm at St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden.

All profits will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Commitee Appeal for Ukraine.

Tickets are available from https://nancy-may.co.uk/event/concert-by-candlelight/

Great Chesterford

A family-friendly event at All Saints Church, Great Chesterford, raised £3,085 to support the people in Ukraine, with a further £330 donated through a collection at the door on Saturday, April 2.

The cake stall alone raised £1,300 of this sum. The event also included tombolas, raffle, book stall and refreshments and was well supported by the community.

The cake stall at the family-friendly event at All Saints Church, Great Chesterford which raised £1,300 to support the people of Ukraine - Credit: submitted

Organisers said they wish to thank everyone who gave their time, and who supported and donated to help.

All proceeds are going to the British Red Cross for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Organisers will hold a silent auction on May 20 at Chesterfords Community Centre, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

The website at http://www.auctionforukraine.co.uk is already filling with auction lots donated by people and local businesses who want to make a difference.

Frank Riccio Hairdressing fundraiser

Frank Riccio Hairdressing on Market Row, Saffron Walden opened as a special event on Tuesday (April 12).

Salon staff gave their time for free on their day off. They have raised over £1,500 and cash is still being donated. Money from appointments is for the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal for mothers and children.

Frank Riccio of Frank Riccio Hairdressing on Market Row, Saffron Walden, with a client. Staff gave their time and all money from appointments is being donated to help Ukrainians - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Aid being collected

In Saffron Walden, resident Kateryna Shotropa continues to collect aid items which are being driven by her family via a van to the Ukrainian border.

She has set up a Facebook page called Saffron Walden Stands With Ukraine, a GoFundMe site, and two Amazon wish lists.

There is also a cash donation point at Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre.

