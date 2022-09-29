Saffron Walden Town Council to refurbish neglected building and land

Saffron Walden Town Council will refurbish the former NatWest building and an area on the corner of Castle Street and High Street - Credit: Archant

The former NatWest building in Saffron Walden has been purchased by the town council, who have also been granted permission to refurbish a neglected area of the town.

The council plans to bring the NatWest building - which has been empty for several years - back into use to add to the vibrancy and retail offer in the town.

Their plans include possible retail or leisure facilities in the basement and ground floor, with permanent office accommodation for staff on the first floor.

During Covid, town council staff moved their office accommodation to the town hall, as the facility was not open to the public, but now they plan to leave so all rooms can return to community usage.

The second floor of the NatWest building will be converted for either residential or commercial use.

The purchase is a long-term investment by the council which will recognise an attractive return on future rental and lease agreements. Work has already started to clear the site in readiness for lettings and rentals.

Saffron Walden Town Council has also been granted planning permission by Uttlesford District Council for the refurbishment of the currently neglected area on the corner of Castle Street and High Street.

This piece of land is a key focal entry point into the town, and it has historically proven difficult to identify who owns the site. However, ownership has now been ascertained and the council now plans to turn it into a small green area and public space to be proud of.

The town council will now seek further funding - such as third party grants - to carry out the works, recognising which will require specialist support and which can be carried out by council staff.

A town council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, this is a long, convoluted process and others have tried and failed over numerous years to refurbish this area.

"The town council is determined to make this area a public space to be proud of but we acknowledge the complexity and difficulties of carrying out work in this area so please bear with us if you see work being done piecemeal; that is intentional as we seek quotations and apply for grants."