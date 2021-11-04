Uttlesford District Council supports our There With You This Winter campaign - Credit: Archant

Uttlesford District Council has thrown its support behind our There With You This Winter campaign. They highlight the help and support available for residents.

The district council writes: "Covid-19 has had a long-lasting effect on people’s lives and incomes as well as having a significant impact on physical and mental health.

"The Uttlesford Community Response Hub can provide direct support, signpost to other services and engage with residents and communities to ensure everyone can get the support they need during this difficult time.

"This can include help with shopping, prescriptions and advice in relation to vaccinations.

"Residents can call the Hub on 03333 408218 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm) or email communityresponse@uttlesford.gov.uk

Council Tax help

"If you are struggling to pay your Council Tax bill, please contact us and we will try to help you.

"We are also able to make referrals for financial advice to Citizens Advice Bureau, Peabody Family Support and Food Banks.

"See our website which has advice and contact details for organisations that can help – see www.uttlesford.gov.uk/financial-management-advice

"If you are in receipt of Universal Credit or on a low income, you may be eligible for a reduction on your bill through the Local Council Tax Support Scheme.

"Full details of the scheme and an online application form can be found on our website, at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/lcts

"If you do not qualify for support, you may still be eligible for help through our Exceptional Hardship Fund. Details of the fund and the application form can be found at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/ehf

"If you have any questions or wish to discuss your circumstances before applying, please contact our Revenues Collections Officer on 01799 510345 or via email to recovery@uttlesford.gov.uk (please quote your name and full address with any correspondence).



Help for tenants

"There is help available for tenants who rent privately as well as tenants in social housing through the Discretionary Housing Payment scheme.

"In order to qualify, you must be either in receipt of Housing Benefit or the Housing Element of Universal Credit and need further help with housing costs.

"We may be able to help you with shortfalls between your entitlement from Housing Benefit or Universal Credit and your actual rental liability, arrears that have built up whilst having this entitlement, or help with moving costs associated with moving to a more affordable property.

"Further information and an application form can be found at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/discretionary-housing-payments.

"A paper copy can be requested by contacting our Customer Service Centre on 01799 510510 or by emailing benefits@uttlesford.gov.uk





