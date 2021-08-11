News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Town council "delighted" as playground reopens after upgrade

Will Durrant

Published: 12:00 PM August 11, 2021   
A playground has reopened after a four-month refurbishment project.

The Saffron Walden Golden Acre playground on Ross Close opened on August 9 after upgrade works.

Children and parents were invited to share their ideas for equipment in April to help Saffron Walden Town Council decide how the new playground would look.

Town councillor Louise Millward said she is "delighted" with the result.

Cllr Millward said: "We’re very proud of the play equipment that the town council provides.

"To get the best value for residents, as much equipment as possible has been retained and refurbished, whilst the Town Council has invested in a range of new play equipment.

"Wetpour has been used throughout the central play area to make it much more attractive in the winter months."

She added that the town council hopes to refurbish the playgrounds at the Anglo-American Playing Fields and Little Walden over the next 18 months.

