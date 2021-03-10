Published: 7:00 AM March 10, 2021

Archive image: Terry (Market Manager) Keith and Carl from the town council in Saffron Walden market - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden Town Council is celebrating after receiving two Highly Commended awards for work in maintaining the market, from the National Association of British Market Authorities.

Terry Frostick, the Operations and Market Manager, received a Highly Commended Market Manager Hero Award.

And a Market Team Highly Commended Hero Award was also received for the work done by Terry Frostick, Claire Haddock, Carl Foster, Dave Pledger and Keith Churchward.

Councillor Arthur Coote, chairman of the Asset and Services Committee, offered congratulations on behalf of the town council.

Clerk Lisa Courtney replied: "We have seen some real grit and determination in managing the market over the past year."

The nomination stated that in September 2020 the market achieved its best income since records began - Saffron Walden market has been trading since 1141.

The nomination continued: "Against the national trend, Saffron Walden market continues to thrive, prosper and offer a local shopping offer to residents of Saffron Walden."

The awards panel heard that every member of the Saffron Walden Market Team works "over and above" the call of duty.

They also heard that Operations Manager Terry Frostick works tirelessly.

In March 2020, he recognised the market could not remain in its usual location because the narrow town centre streets and alleyways would not be wide enough for social distancing.

The essential food stalls were moved temporarily to a nearby car park, which allowed traders to continue. As a result, Saffron Walden market was closed for just one trading day. There is now a new layout.

Terry has remained in contact with all traders, checking on their welfare, keeping them up to date with new legislation and guidance, and helping traders with Covid-19 grant applications and funding opportunities.

He is supported by Claire Haddock, who helps to organise the market, communicate with traders and who carries out administrative duties, and the team which includes Carl Foster, Keith Churchward and Dave Pledger. They are the physical presence on the market, from 6am until the market is packed down for the night.

They also support specialist markets, Christmas events offering a lending hand wherever needed.

In 2018 Saffron Walden market was awarded the NABMA award for the “Best Outdoor Small Market”.

Archive image: Saffron Walden Market - Credit: Celia Bartlett



