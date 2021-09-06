Skate ramp revamp will reduce anti-social behaviour, councillor says
- Credit: Archant
A £35,000 investment into Thaxted's skateboarding ramp could help reduce anti-social behaviour, the council has heard.
Uttlesford District Council's cabinet approved a £34,995 grant to replace the ramp in Thaxted at a meeting on Thursday, September 2.
Any money left over from the ramp will go towards skateboarding events in the town.
Councillor Colin Day, who is responsible for youth and communities at UDC, said the funding will give young people new opportunities.
He said: "There have been problems in the town around anti-social behaviour.
"Anything we can do to get young people off the street is admirable."
Young people have already raised £1,170 for the new ramp, and Thaxted Youth Club will spend a further £1,000 on the project.
Most Read
- 1 West Essex villages fear becoming 'trapped' by road closures
- 2 Garden party to celebrate 75 years of The Almshouse Association
- 3 Newport: 89 eco-homes given the go-ahead by council
- 4 Essex asked to pause donating items for Afghanistan refugees
- 5 Rag’n’Bone Man and Jack Savoretti set for The Cambridge Club Festival extravaganza
- 6 Essex data: Sharp rise in numbers who home-school
- 7 Peasgood becomes double medallist at Tokyo Paralympic Games
- 8 Live music returns to Audley End as Heritage Live puts on four nights of concerts in Saffron Walden
- 9 Victorian Horses and riders wow at Audley End event
- 10 Skate ramp revamp will reduce anti-social behaviour, councillor says
The UDC report noted: "Skateboarding is an up and coming sport, especially following the success of the British team in the Olympics."