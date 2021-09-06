Published: 11:25 AM September 6, 2021

A £35,000 investment into Thaxted's skateboarding ramp could help reduce anti-social behaviour, the council has heard.

Uttlesford District Council's cabinet approved a £34,995 grant to replace the ramp in Thaxted at a meeting on Thursday, September 2.

Any money left over from the ramp will go towards skateboarding events in the town.

Councillor Colin Day, who is responsible for youth and communities at UDC, said the funding will give young people new opportunities.

He said: "There have been problems in the town around anti-social behaviour.

"Anything we can do to get young people off the street is admirable."

Young people have already raised £1,170 for the new ramp, and Thaxted Youth Club will spend a further £1,000 on the project.

The UDC report noted: "Skateboarding is an up and coming sport, especially following the success of the British team in the Olympics."