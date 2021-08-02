Published: 10:46 AM August 2, 2021

Uttlesford District Council is calling for residents to tell it about sites important for biodiversity - Credit: Unsplash/Sue Bell

To protect much-loved green spaces from development in Uttlesford, the district council is asking residents to help map environmentally important areas.

The 'Call for Nature' is part of the Uttlesford Local Plan project to devise new planning policy in the district.

Residents keen to protect wild flowers, insects and bird life have contributed more than 50 sites so far for consideration in the Local Plan process.

Councillor Louise Pepper, the council's cabinet member for Environment and Green Issues, said improving biodiversity in Uttlesford is "vitally important".

Cllr Pepper said: "Biodiversity is essential to the health and enjoyment of our countryside.

"We want to hear from residents, children and schools, nature groups and the many people who regularly walk our countryside.

"These are the people who know their area best."

The council also hopes some of these sites will benefit from extra funding and expertise in future.

Residents can contribute online: https://uttlesfordbiodiversitymap.commonplace.is/