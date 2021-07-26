Vulnerable Uttlesford residents set for council tax rate freeze
A consultation on whether to freeze council tax support for vulnerable people in Uttlesford has been launched.
The Local Council Tax Support scheme allows vulnerable and low-income residents to pay a lower rate of council tax - 12.5 percent of their full bill.
Uttlesford District Council plans to keep its council tax contribution rate at 12.5 percent for the seventh year running in 2022/23, but has asked for residents' views before making a final decision.
A statement on the UDC website reads: "The council continues to protect vulnerable and disabled residents and carers on a low income."
English local authorities are each responsible for running their own council tax support schemes.
The council has said its 12.5 percent contribution rate is the lowest in Essex.
The council says residents can comment on the proposals before August 31 online at https://www.uttlesford.gov.uk/lcts-consultation
Paper copies of a questionnaire can be ordered by phone: 01799 510510
