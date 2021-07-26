News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Vulnerable Uttlesford residents set for council tax rate freeze

Will Durrant

Published: 12:00 PM July 26, 2021   
A brick building in the evening: Uttlesford District Council's offices, known as The Council Offices, Saffron Walden, Essex

Uttlesford District Council Offices, Saffron Walden. - Credit: Will Durrant

A consultation on whether to freeze council tax support for vulnerable people in Uttlesford has been launched.

The Local Council Tax Support scheme allows vulnerable and low-income residents to pay a lower rate of council tax - 12.5 percent of their full bill.

Uttlesford District Council plans to keep its council tax contribution rate at 12.5 percent for the seventh year running in 2022/23, but has asked for residents' views before making a final decision.

A statement on the UDC website reads: "The council continues to protect vulnerable and disabled residents and carers on a low income."

English local authorities are each responsible for running their own council tax support schemes.

The council has said its 12.5 percent contribution rate is the lowest in Essex.

The council says residents can comment on the proposals before August 31 online at https://www.uttlesford.gov.uk/lcts-consultation

Paper copies of a questionnaire can be ordered by phone: 01799 510510

Uttlesford District Council
Uttlesford News

