Flag raised for 'inspiring' NHS and health workers
The NHS celebrated its 73rd birthday on Monday - with a flag raising ceremony held to mark the milestone.
Uttlesford District Council chairman Arthur Coote and GP Dr Richard Boyce met outside the council offices to mark the anniversary.
Councillor Coote said: "Monday - NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day - was an important moment to mark the service and sacrifice of NHS and health workers who have worked tirelessly to help the country through the coronavirus pandemic and continue to support some of the most vulnerable people in society.
"Their commitment, care and kindness has been an inspiration to us all.
"On behalf of the council I would like to say a huge thank you for everything they do."
The NHS was founded in 1948, nearly three years after the end of the Second World War.
To recognise NHS workers' work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the Queen awarded all staff the George Cross on Monday.
