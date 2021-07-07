News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Flag raised for 'inspiring' NHS and health workers

Will Durrant

Published: 9:06 AM July 7, 2021   
Two men hold up a rainbow flag in Saffron Walden: "NHS Social Care & Frontline Workers' Day"

Uttlesford District Council chairman Arthur Coote (L) with GP Dr Richard Boyce celebrated 73 years of the NHS on Monday - Credit: Supplied by Uttlesford District Council

The NHS celebrated its 73rd birthday on Monday - with a flag raising ceremony held to mark the milestone.

Uttlesford District Council chairman Arthur Coote and GP Dr Richard Boyce met outside the council offices to mark the anniversary.

Councillor Coote said: "Monday - NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day - was an important moment to mark the service and sacrifice of NHS and health workers who have worked tirelessly to help the country through the coronavirus pandemic and continue to support some of the most vulnerable people in society.

"Their commitment, care and kindness has been an inspiration to us all.

"On behalf of the council I would like to say a huge thank you for everything they do."

A banner with a rainbow on it: NHS, Social Care & Frontline Workers' Day. In the background: Audley End House

Another banner at Audley End House celebrating NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers' Day. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

The NHS was founded in 1948, nearly three years after the end of the Second World War.

To recognise NHS workers' work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the Queen awarded all staff the George Cross on Monday.

