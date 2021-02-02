Published: 5:47 PM February 2, 2021

Biodiversity and local environment will be the main themes discussed at an Uttlesford District Council meeting - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

Biodiversity and the local environment are the next theme to be discussed as part of the draft Uttlesford Local Plan.

The theme is part of a series of consultations about things that matter to residents, and will contribute to how the district is shaped over the next 15 years.

The Uttlesford Community Stakeholder Forum will focus on biodiversity and environment on Wednesday, February 10.

The debate will be introduced by independent expert, Professor Andrew Lovett, director of learning and teaching at the School of Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia.

It will explore how biodiversity can be enhanced and protected, whilst improving our lives. The Forum will be independently chaired by Angela Dixon of Saffron Hall.

The event will be livestreamed from 7pm. Pre-registration will be available at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/new-local-plan.

Information on the nine themes, key dates and how to comment will be posted on www.uttlesford.gov.uk/new-local-plan and the council’s social media channels.