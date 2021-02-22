News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Several opportunities for green improvements under new Local Plan

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 10:01 AM February 22, 2021   
Uttlesford

Biodiversity and local environment will be the main themes discussed at an Uttlesford District Council meeting - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

There are opportunities for biodiversity and green infrastructure which Uttlesford district councillors should consider when developing the Local Plan, a community stakeholder meeting has heard.

Green improvements could include designs which encourage wildlife and nature, and facilities for non-motorised transport.

Professor Andrew Lovett, who has been working with Essex County Council on green infrastructure, said an Environment Bill going through Parliament will become law this year. 

He said: “Developers with large projects such as new housing estates will have to include biodiversity net gain in proposals, either on the site they are developing or elsewhere.” 

He added: “Local authorities will have to provide Local Nature Recovery Strategies which will be locally-led and will give the opportunity to think about where do we want new green infrastructure or new habitats.” 

The meeting also heard the government plans to implement a 25-year Environment Plan for England and achieve net-zero gas emissions by 2050.  

Environment News
Uttlesford News
Essex

