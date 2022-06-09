New council offices to open in Uttlesford
- Credit: Will Durrant
Uttlesford District Council is opening two new additional offices, at Little Canfield Business Park and Walpole Meadows in Stansted, for desk-based staff in the coming weeks.
The main council building at London Road, Saffron Walden was reopened to staff generally at the end of May after being closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Staff will have the option to work from any of the three sites.
The council introduced a new hybrid model of working, meaning staff can mix going into the office with working from home.
The customer service reception desk was reopened to the public last year.
Cllr Petrina Lees, Leader of the Council, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all our staff who despite the challenges have continued to provide vital services for our communities throughout the pandemic.
"Staff who have worked remotely over the past two years will have felt the isolation, so being able to get back into the office and all the benefits that come with that, is a positive and welcome move.
“Many other councils now operate differently and offer their staff a mix of home and office-based working, and our staff have told us that they want that flexibility as well.
Most Read
- 1 Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing near Cambridge ring road
- 2 New council offices to open in Uttlesford
- 3 Queen's Jubilee Honours for community champions
- 4 Golf in Saffron Walden raises hospice funds
- 5 Cambridge college choir goes viral for their take on the Louis Theroux rap
- 6 Platinum Jubilee pictures from Saffron Walden and district
- 7 Only one flight cancelled at Stansted during busy half-term week
- 8 Boost for Uttlesford's Buffy Playbus
- 9 Saracens star Malins 'wanted more' despite top try scorer award
- 10 Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Uttlesford schools and activities
“Moving to this model not only allows us to be an agile workforce, which is sensible in light of recent experience, it means we can balance the health and wellbeing of staff with the needs of the business and our customers, as well as factor in the broader impacts on the local economy and environment.”