Help shape new design code for Uttlesford

Following a successful funding bid, Uttlesford District Council is going to produce a district-wide design code.

The design code, which will be produced over the next few months, will be a planning document used to prepare and assess planning applications for new development.

So that local people can help shape the code, the council is planning to run a number of workshops which will take various formats.

The first stage will be a survey to understand what local people like and dislike about the buildings, places and landscape in Uttlesford.

Three walking tours will be held, with 15 spaces on each, so people can explore before completing the survey.

The tours will be held in from 6pm to 8pm on August 18 in Great Dunmow, 10am to 12pm on August 21 in Stansted Mountfitchet, and 2pm to 4pm on August 21 in Saffron Walden.

To book, or for more information, go to https://www.uttlesford.gov.uk/new-design-code