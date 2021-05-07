Local elections 2021: UDC ward results for Newport and The Sampfords
- Credit: Archant
Voters have chosen who they want to represent them on two wards at Uttlesford District Council.
The ward vacancies came about because of the resignation of Councillor Anthony Gerard (Newport), and the death of Councillor Alan Storah (The Sampfords).
For Newport, Judy Emanuel of Residents For Uttlesford was elected to the seat with 892 votes.
The other candidates were Jennie Sutton (The Conservative Party) 322 votes, Edward Gildea (Green Party) 63 votes, Thomas Smith (Liberal Democrats) 62 votes, Andrew Sampson (Labour Party) 61 votes.
The voting turnout for Newport ward was 45 percent.
For The Sampfords, George Smith of The Conservative Party was elected to the seat with 384 votes.
The other candidates were Uli Gerhard (Residents For Uttlesford) 361 votes, Madeleine Radford (Green Party) 52 votes, Sanjukta Ghosh (Labour Party) 46 votes, Maryanne Fleming (Liberal Democrats) 21 votes.
The voting turnout for The Sampfords ward was 48.7 percent.