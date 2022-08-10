News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Local Council

Uttlesford District Council to take part in energy rebate scheme

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 1:00 PM August 10, 2022
Updated: 3:30 PM August 10, 2022
Uttlesford District Council has approved plans to upgrade car park ticket machines to card only to prevent thefts

Uttlesford District Council is taking part in a government scheme to tackle rising energy costs - Credit: Charlie Ridler

The government has announced a package of support known as the Council Tax Energy Rebate, which will help households in Uttlesford with rising energy costs.

Those who qualified under the main scheme (residents in properties in council tax bands A to D) and those under the discretionary scheme (those in bands E to H, subject to qualifying criteria) will have already received their £150 payment or been contacted on how to claim it.

Anyone who does not qualify for either scheme but is struggling to pay their energy bill can apply for help under the Energy Rebate Exceptional Hardship Scheme, providing they have not already received a council tax energy rebate.

Full details and the online application form can be found at https://www.uttlesford.gov.uk/energyrebate-ehf

The scheme will close on October 31. Payments will be made depending on individual circumstances and will be awarded on a case-by-case basis.

